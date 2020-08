BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mindfulness, you hear that word a lot lately. It’s defined as the ability to focus our awareness on this present moment and today we’re diving into the movement behind it.

Roxanne Jablonsky is the owner of Luminate Studios and she joins us on a #MindfulMonday to talk about that and the simple things we can do to practice mindfulness.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.