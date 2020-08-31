Advertisement

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court won’t order the dismissal of the Michael Flynn prosecution, permitting a judge to scrutinize the Justice Department’s request to dismiss its case against the former Trump administration national security adviser.

The decision Monday keeps the matter at least temporarily alive and rejects efforts by both Flynn’s lawyers and the Justice Department to force the prosecution to be dropped without any further hearings from the judge.

Federal prosecutors moved in May to dismiss the prosecution even though Flynn himself had pleaded guilty and admitted lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation about his contacts with a Moscow diplomat. After a judge refused to immediately dismiss the case, his lawyers asked a federal appeals court to step in and force him to do so.

At issue before the court was whether U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan could be forced to grant the Justice Department’s request without even holding a hearing to scrutinize the basis for the request.

“We have no trouble answering that question in the negative,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion.

Flynn was the only person charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation who had been a White House official. Mueller’s probe investigated ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested in connection to Bismarck stabbing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
According to Bismarck Police, a 30-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a stabbing Friday night.

News

Dickinson man accused of raping 21-year-old in Mandan

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Dickinson man is being held on a $10,000 bond, after police say he raped a woman in Mandan on Aug. 16.

News

Monday: 114 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Latest COVID-19 test results.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

Latest News

News

First day back and Bismarck Public School students are excited to be back

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public Schools resume amid the coronavirus pandemic on their new A/B schedule, and that means a lot of changes for students, staff and parents.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
A Georgia man was welcomed home after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

National Politics

First direct Israel-UAE flight lands in Abu Dhabi amid deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The flight marks the implementation of the historic U.S.-brokered deal to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

National Politics

Biden to blame Trump for violence in Pittsburgh speech

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

New Chinese rule means TikTok sale would need government approval

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chinese government ministers said regulations were recently changed to "protect national security."