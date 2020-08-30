State Stewards Initiative returns for second year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is continuing to celebrate Earth Day’s 50th anniversary year focusing on waste reduction by announcing the second round of its North Dakota State Stewards Initiative.

From Sept. 1-15, the department is encouraging state residents to log activities that reduce waste and save energy.

Participants keep a daily log of their environmental savings which will then be calculated by the department.

The top three North Dakota participants who have saved the most by Sept. 15 will receive awards provided through Keep North Dakota Clean, Inc.

You can find more information on how to enter here: https://deq.nd.gov/NDStewards/

