Sanford Health providing early flu vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health is offering flu vaccines early this year, in part to combat a possible shortage in rapid antigen tests.

These tests can rapidly detect respiratory infections such as RSV, Influenza A, Influenza B and SARS-CoV-2.

However, hospital staff say they’re unsure how many test kits they’ll receive. If testing supplies become limited, doctors say they’ll be forced to decide who and how to test.

“I think the general public ought to know that we’re gearing up as well as we can. But, that only goes so far if everybody drops their guard,” said Sanford Health Infectious Diseas Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Mateo says getting a flu vaccine early will help with test distribution by keeping more people healthy.

He says getting an early vaccine might mean it won’t last through flu season. But, he says you can get re-vaccinated without any risks.

Sanford Health will start offering flu vaccines on September 15th.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.