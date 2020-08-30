Prayer Card initiative goes digital across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An initiative originating in Burleigh County is now being seen state-wide with the help of a digital billboard donation.

The Crisis Care Chaplaincy provides spiritual and emotional assistance to first responders. In July, they began handing out prayer cards to urge drivers to pray when they pull over for lights and sirens. Now, the cards are going digital around the state.

“Think about it, you’re driving down the road and you see that message up on the billboard and just a few minutes later an ambulance passes you with its lights and sirens on. Its in your mind that you’re going to say that prayer, you’re going to support those first responders,” said chaplain, Greg Carr.

The billboards were donated by IDigital Advertising and can been seen in Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Fargo and Hankinson.

