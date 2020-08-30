Advertisement

Pilot study for landowners to electronically post their land in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties

game and fish
game and fish(KFYR-TV)
By Mike Anderson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Current state law provides that private land is open to hunting unless the landowner, or an individual authorized by the owner, posts the land with signs notifying hunters that no hunting is permitted unless permission is obtained.

“This has been a long-standing issue and has been brought up every legislative session for a minimum of the last 16 years, and the pilot study formed the Interim Natural Resource Committee and that committee is made up of legislators, representation from landowners and sportsmen’s organizations. So bringing these people together to really look at some of the concerns and address some of the issues was the intent of the pilot study,” said NDGF Administrative Services, Brian Hosek.

How did we get to this point where a pilot study was authorized by lawmakers to electronically post land.

“Some of the concerns from landowners were the cost and effort to post lands. So looking at a means of using technology to address some of these concerns, and that’s where the electronic posting came from,” said Hosek.

Game and Fish encourages hunters to use technology to view land electronically posted in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties.

“The three counties that are participating in the pilot study, hunters can go out there and view some of these lands that are electronically posted with the applications made available on the Game and Fish website,” said Hosek.

There are benefits for hunters using online applications for electronically posted land.

“These applications offer information to request access from landowners. Some of the landowners are providing their point of contact. Others may provide additional information, such as a phone number or an email address. Also, in some cases there’s another alternate point of contact,” said Hosek.

To measure the success of the pilot study, hunters using online applications will help evaluate electronic posting as an option for landowners to post land into the future.

“We’re going to survey some of the hunters and see if they made use of some of these lands or viewed some of these lands or requested permission to access them so see if it’s a good resource for them to establish communication. We encourage hunters to go out there and use these applications their information is important. It can certainly provide some direction for law change is necessary to implement this fully,” said Hosek.

For more information, visit gf.nd.gov

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual native language summit goes virtual

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
nife River Indian Villages ranger, Darian Kath said they’ll upload a video of today’s summit to their YouTube page.

News

Grand Forks Mayor temporarily modifies hours for liquor license holders

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The Mayor has been in the communication with ND Governor Doug Burgum and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, regarding the measures to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

News

T. Denny Sanford was subject of child pornography investigation

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now
The publication said at this time, no charges have been filed.

News

Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in Bismarck

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Like many other events, the celebration was re-scheduled from April.

Latest News

News

Man arrested after backing into police car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Mandan police were alerted to a possible drunk driver at 9:20 a.m. Saturday.

News

Bismarck man hospitalized after being stabbed several times

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
No one has been arrested yet but police say they don’t think there is a danger to the public.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Fargo to discuss coronavirus response efforts with Governor Burgum and first lady

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Birx urged North Dakotans to practice social distancing, wash their hands, avoid large gatherings and wear masks where social distancing isn’t possible

News

Republican Party names new North Dakota National Committeewoman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Lori Hinz is now one out of 168 members of the Republican National Committee.

News

Fire destroys bar in Center; no one injured

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Fire destroyed a bar in Center early Saturday morning.

News

Saturday: 375 new COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
COVID-19 Test Results