Pilot study for landowners to electronically post their land in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Current state law provides that private land is open to hunting unless the landowner, or an individual authorized by the owner, posts the land with signs notifying hunters that no hunting is permitted unless permission is obtained.

“This has been a long-standing issue and has been brought up every legislative session for a minimum of the last 16 years, and the pilot study formed the Interim Natural Resource Committee and that committee is made up of legislators, representation from landowners and sportsmen’s organizations. So bringing these people together to really look at some of the concerns and address some of the issues was the intent of the pilot study,” said NDGF Administrative Services, Brian Hosek.

How did we get to this point where a pilot study was authorized by lawmakers to electronically post land.

“Some of the concerns from landowners were the cost and effort to post lands. So looking at a means of using technology to address some of these concerns, and that’s where the electronic posting came from,” said Hosek.

Game and Fish encourages hunters to use technology to view land electronically posted in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties.

“The three counties that are participating in the pilot study, hunters can go out there and view some of these lands that are electronically posted with the applications made available on the Game and Fish website,” said Hosek.

There are benefits for hunters using online applications for electronically posted land.

“These applications offer information to request access from landowners. Some of the landowners are providing their point of contact. Others may provide additional information, such as a phone number or an email address. Also, in some cases there’s another alternate point of contact,” said Hosek.

To measure the success of the pilot study, hunters using online applications will help evaluate electronic posting as an option for landowners to post land into the future.

“We’re going to survey some of the hunters and see if they made use of some of these lands or viewed some of these lands or requested permission to access them so see if it’s a good resource for them to establish communication. We encourage hunters to go out there and use these applications their information is important. It can certainly provide some direction for law change is necessary to implement this fully,” said Hosek.

For more information, visit gf.nd.gov

