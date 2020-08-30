Minoters urged to support local businesses during pandemic

MINOT,N.D.- The Minot Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to buy local and adhere to store safety policies as pandemic worsens in the area.

During this past week’s COVID-19 joint press briefing in Minot.

Chamber President John McMartin told the public to Maximize Minot by supporting local businesses.

McMartin also reminded the public that stores are free to enforce their own mask policies.

“They get to decide what their operating rules are in that store, and if they say mask up, mask up, or shop someplace else,” said McMartin.

“Mask Up ND” is the statewide campaign that encourages the use of masks in public places.

