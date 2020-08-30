Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Independent Bookstore Day was a day to celebrate reading.

Like many other events, the celebration was re-scheduled from April.

At Ferguson Books in Bismarck, staff said books are more important than ever before because students are preparing for back to school.

“With everything that is going on kids are still being separated even in school. They need something to try and expand their minds even without recess being a thing,” said Ferguson Books employee, Alex Sexton.

Bismarck Public School students return to classes on a hybrid schedule starting Monday.

Bookstore day started in California in 2014 before expanding to more than 600 local stores across the country.

