Bismarck Public Schools fully staffed with bus driver for the year

Bismarck Public School bus driver
Bismarck Public School bus driver(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bus driver shortages are occurring across the country as many CDL operators are taking themselves out of the pool of drivers to the COVID-19 risk level.

Bismarck Public Schools, however, is not experiencing a shortage, they are fully staffed with 35 bus drivers for the school year, but some drivers do have some concerns.

“Seems like every day there’s questions about this, that and you know what we hear on the news and stuff like that, and you know taking notes. Working closely with Hughes Educational Center on how to answer these questions,” said BPS Transportation Coordinator Jason Schafer.

Besides the bus drivers daily cleaning schedule, cleaning and disinfecting will occur after every route and drivers, monitors and students are all required to wear masks.

