Annual native language summit goes virtual

Language summit
Language summit(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Native linguists from across the state met virtually Saturday for the annual Native language summit. One speaker said he teaches about the Hidatsa, Arikara and Plains Indian Sign Languages to preserve history.

“The language itself is part of our identity it’s basically the foundation and the means to define who we are,” said native language advocate, Dr. Lanny RealBird.

Knife River Indian Villages ranger, Darian Kath said they’ve held distanced learning sessions even before the pandemic. He said they’ll upload a video of today’s summit to their YouTube page.

