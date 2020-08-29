Advertisement

Republican Party names new North Dakota National Committeewoman

Lori Hinz
Lori Hinz(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Republican National Convention has wrapped up, but one North Dakota attendee says the past week has been an unforgettable one. On Monday, delegates and committee members traveled down to Charlotte, North Carolina to begin the business portion of the convention and vote to renominate President Trump.

Lori Hinz began her day as a guest and ended it as North Dakota’s Republican National Committeewoman.

”I was very fired up to get involved, I’ve always wanted to do some sort of public service, but this was my opportunity to not only do public service for my state, but also for my country at the same time,” said Hinz.

Hinz is now one out of 168 members of the Republican National Committee.

