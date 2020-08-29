Man arrested after backing into police car

Mandan, N.D. - No one was hurt when a suspect backed into a Mandan police car Saturday morning, but the driver is in jail, facing a number of charges.

Mandan police were alerted to a possible drunk driver at 9:20 a.m. Saturday. They found the vehicle parked in the parking lot of a northeast Mandan apartment building. Two people were in the vehicle: a 34-year-old man in the driver’s seat and a woman who was passed out in the passenger’s seat.

When police asked the man to get out of the vehicle, he instead put the car in gear and quickly backed up. That’s when he hit the parked squad car.

The man is in jail, facing charges of giving false information to police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as on a warrant out of Ward county.

The woman was not arrested but police say she could still face charges.

