Fire destroys bar in Center; no one injured

Fire destroyed Wolfies Bar in Center early Sunday morning.
Fire destroyed Wolfies Bar in Center early Sunday morning.(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fire destroyed a bar in Center early Saturday morning. Firefighters on scene told Your News Leader they were called out to Wolfies Bar around 4:15 a.m.

Montana-Dakota Utilities shut off power to most of the city while crews knocked down the fire. Midcontinent Communications also replaced a cable wire melted by flames.

Oliver County Rural Fire officials said it’s too early to determine a cause but the building was a total loss. The fire was still smoldering as of noon.

No one was injured.

