Dr. Deborah Birx visits Fargo to discuss coronavirus response efforts with Governor Burgum and first lady

(Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum today welcomed the White House’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, to North Dakota to discuss the state’s efforts to save lives and livelihoods in the fight against COVID-19.

Birx, an ambassador-at-large and U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, met with the governor and first lady and held a roundtable discussion with state and local officials at the North Dakota State University Alumni Center in Fargo.

“Dr. Birx is a familiar face to Americans because of her steadfast role in helping guide our country through this pandemic. She’s been an essential leader in the U.S. response, and she’s, I can say personally, a highly valued partner in North Dakota’s fight against the coronavirus,” Burgum said at a press conference after the meeting, noting this was the 22nd state Birx has visited in the last several weeks. “We’re grateful that this leg of the tour has brought her to North Dakota at a critical juncture in our state’s fight.”

Birx urged North Dakotans to practice social distancing, wash their hands, avoid large gatherings and wear masks where social distancing isn’t possible, noting those mitigation measures, combined with restrictions on indoor dining capacity and bars, have helped to reduce cases dramatically in southern states that saw outbreaks earlier this summer. Masks are especially important heading into the fall and flu season, she said.

