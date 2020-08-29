COVID-19 impact on Air Museum in Minot

MINOT,N.D.- The pandemic has had a tough impact on some local museums.

Leadership with the Dakota Territory Air Museum said attendance is down at least 25 percent.

The non-profit opened for the season May 9th and will be open through October 18th.

The museum’s board president said traffic is down thousands due to the closing of the Canadian border and the elimination of school tours.

“It’s pretty substantial. I would guess probably our numbers are going to be off 5000 visitors, for the summer at least,” said Dakota Territory Air Museum Board of Directors President, Don Larson.

The museum also canceled multiple events over the summer as a response to the virus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.