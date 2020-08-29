Bismarck man hospitalized after being stabbed several times

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 40-year-old Bismarck man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed multiple times outside his home.

It happened at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 1st Street. Bismarck police say the man was stabbed multiple times in the face, hand, thigh and chest.

No one has been arrested yet but police say they don’t think there is a danger to the public.

