Work begins on 83 bypass project near Minot this Monday

MINOT, N.D. – Heads up, Minot drivers! The U.S. 83 bypass will be under construction.

The construction starts this Monday, Aug. 31.

Speeds will be reduced and there will be single lane closures in both directions.

Make sure to watch for flaggers.

The bypass will be getting new approach slabs on both north and south bound bridges.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said the project is expected to be completed by early November.

