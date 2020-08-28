Williston State College reports positive COVID-19 case

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston State College is reporting that a member of its campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Classes are going on as planned, but some students are quarantining because they were in close contact with the individual.

School started on Aug. 25.

The school is working with the department of health to make sure quarantine protocols are followed in order to avoid an outbreak.

