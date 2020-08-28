Advertisement

Wells County authorities investigating death of Minot man

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. – Authorities in Wells County are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old Minot man.

According to Wells County State’s Attorney Kathleen K. Murray, the Wells County Sheriff’s Office responded to a State Radio Call around 5:45 p.m. on August 22 of a medical emergency in Hamberg.

The victim, identified as Gunnar Syverson, was taken to St. Aloisius Medical Center in Harvey and was pronounced dead that evening.

Murray said the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office on the case.

Anyone with information regarding Syverson’s death should contact the sheriff’s office at 701-547-3211 or on the Tip 411 App.

Your News Leader reached out to Wells County Sheriff Christopher Kluth, who could not provide further comment on the investigation.

