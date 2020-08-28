Advertisement

Street names and park dedicated to fallen North Dakota Soldiers

Street dedication
Street dedication(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new development in East Bismarck is memorializing soldiers who died in battle during the Global War on Terrorism.

Clear Sky Addition has dedicated street names and a park in honor of 14 fallen members of the North Dakota National Guard.

Developer Matt Geiger wanted to make his new neighborhood special.

“I saw a picture of myself in basic training and I went, a ‘boom, there it is.’ The reason we get to do what we do every day is because of these great people,” said Geiger.

Fourteen names will line the streets, all representing a fallen North Dakota soldier.

“It’s really awesome that people will not only remember our sons,  but just to remember that there are still soldiers fighting out there,” said Shelia Richter, a mother of a fallen soldier.

Shelia Richter and Joyce Mehrer sons, Sgt. Travis Vanzoest and Cpl. Curtis Mehrer died together in combat on August 6th, 2006.

“Since I’ve heard about it, we’ve been out here multiple times, driving up and down the street...we wanted to live out here, on Mehrer Drive,” said Mehrer

Senator Kevin Cramer dedicated a flag to be flow over the neighborhood.

“I got the largest one they would fly for me over the United State Capitol In honor of this day and this place,” said Cramer.

As each name was called,a sign of remembrance was handed to the families.

“Every sign that is up here, represents the fact that when you raise your hand and swear an oath to that Constitution, that this is what could happen,” said Al Dohrmann, Major General for the North Dakota National Guard.

Geiger said all 14 streets and the park will be completed in three years.

The names of those who will be honored include, Spc. Jon Fettig, Sgt. Keith Smette, Spc. Cody Wentz, Cpl. Nathan GoodIron, Spc. Philip Brown, Spc. Michael Hermanson, Cpl. Christopher Kleinwachter, Spc. James Holmes, Sgt. Travis Zoest, Sgt. 1st Class Darren Linde, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Hendrickson, Staff Sgt. Lance Koenig, Cpl. Curtis Mehrer, Spec. Tyler Orgaard.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ND Agriculture Commissioner to host national ag meeting

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The event, originally scheduled to take place in Medora, will now be held virtually because of the pandemic.

News

Dan’s Garden: P.G. hydrangeas

Updated: 33 minutes ago
For the month of August and all through September, these P.G. hydrangeas are going to be in their glory.

News

More than $5 million in grants awarded for substance abuse prevention in ND

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The federal government is providing more than $5,000,000 in funding to state agencies, tribes, and organizations for opioid response and youth substance abuse prevention.

News

Preparing for possible increase in COVID threat level

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
On Wednesday, Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he will be considering raising the state’s coronavirus threat level next week. He said he would only apply to certain counties, including Burleigh and Morton County.

Latest News

News

Bismarck State College president says everyone is adjusting well to changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College students returned to campus this week.

News

Work begins on 83 bypass project near Minot this Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Heads up, Minot drivers! The U.S. 83 bypass will be under construction.

News

Bond set for suspect in Minot murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
A 42-year-old Minot man involved in what was originally reported as an accidental shooting case appeared in court for the first time for what has turned into a murder charge.

News

Minot Domestic Violence Crisis Center adjusts donation rules amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The spike in Ward County COVID-19 cases has led one nonprofit to no longer accept used donations.

News

Role of school nurses for Minot Public Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
School nurses could play a crucial role in the Minot Public School year as in-person classes resume. First District Health Unit provides nurses to elementary schools in Minot.

News

IRS reopened portal to receive Economic Impact Payments for children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
If you have yet to receive Economic Impact Payments for your children, you might be in luck.