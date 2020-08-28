Rural Morton County fire districts awarded $600,000 grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five Morton County rural fire departments will received a combined $620,000 from federal grants for equipment upgrades.

Mandan Rural, New Salem, Glen Ullin, Hebron and Flasher fire districts received the grant under the Assistance to Firefighters Program.

“We’re pretty fortunate to have been awarded this grant. We were going up against a lot of fire departments in the country,” said Cody Mattson, Morton County emergency manger.

Each department will get funds to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus harnesses, backpacks and face masks.

“Normally we don’t have that many funds available to do that with our repairs and take care of trucks. So it helps us out immensely,” said Shawn Dziuk, Glen Ullin fire chief.

Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin says each backpack has a 15-year life span. Many of the rural departments’ equipment is outdated.

“It went where it was most needed. Most of our packs were reaching the end of their lifespan, and we would have either had to start buying them with our own funds, and then that is a lot of money to come up with,” said Gustin.

Mattson says Morton County is a high risk county for fires because of wind farms and oil pipelines.

“It’s going to offer us another level of safety for our firefighters and kind of be less of a burden on the taxpayers as well,” said Cody Mattson, Morton County emergency manger.

The fire chiefs say all their departments will have the new equipment by the end of the year.

