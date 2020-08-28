Role of school nurses for Minot Public Schools

MINOT,N.D. – School nurses could play a crucial role in the Minot Public School year as in-person classes resume.

First District Health Unit provides nurses to elementary schools in Minot.

Currently three of them split their time among the 12 elementary schools in the district.

Their responsibilities include ensuring that students’ immunizations are up to date.

They also maintain health histories for students, and will be able to identify children at more risk for catching the coronavirus.

“School nurses know the kids within the school that they serve that are medically fragile. So consequently, they would certainly know who the COVID virus, or for who the exposure to the COVID virus, would be at higher risk,” said Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit.

Clute said North Dakota does not have a school nurse system throughout the state.

She said it is up to individual schools to determine if they have a need and budget to provide one.

