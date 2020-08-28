Advertisement

Preparing for possible increase in COVID threat level

Preparing for a possible increase in COVID threat
Preparing for a possible increase in COVID threat(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he will be considering raising the state’s coronavirus threat level next week. He said he would only apply to certain counties, including Burleigh and Morton County.

State Smart Restart Guidelines say if we moved from green to yellow, things would look similar to how businesses reopened in May. 50% capacity for bars and restaurants; limited group sizes; and other space-related restrictions. Burleigh and Morton Counties are at the center of the possible shift in policy.

Burleigh County’s daily positive rate has increased nearly 40% in the past two weeks. Morton County by more than 50%. Both are sitting at about 4.4%.

But they aren’t alone.

“When we started, we were nearly double what they were., and now their 14-day rolling average for the state of North Dakota is 4.01. And, so it’s increasingly not just an issue in Burleigh/Morton, but in all areas of our state,” said Renae Moch, Burleigh Public Health.

The governor’s office will be considering a shift to yellow for other counties seeing rises in their 14-day rolling averages. Counties like Grand Forks (5.8%), Ward (4.0%), and Stark County (7.5%)

But even if the move to moderate threat does come on Wednesday, the Smart Restart Guidelines aren’t required. Burgum says it’s difficult to enforce by law.

“Changing the guidelines could be a strong signal to some counties that they need to pay more attention to compliance. But that’s what it is. So today, we’re appealing to the state of North Dakota to be North Dakota smart,” said Burgum.

The Burleigh-Morton Task Force members said they will be discussing what possible modifications could look like in the coming days.

Burgum said he would be contacting local health and political representatives about the possible change.

As of noon Firiday, none of the Burleigh-Morton Task Force members said they had been contacted. But one did say they would recommend a change to the threat level.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

