Olympic hockey medalist to lead skills camp this weekend in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Olympian Lyndsey Fry, who earned a silver medal in the 2014 games, is in Minot this weekend to lead an overall skills camp at Maysa Arena.

The former Harvard forward said she wants to emphasize the hard work it takes to reach a goal, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from.

“Everything I’ve ever had has come from hockey. I think when you start laying that out to kids they realize that ‘Wow, this is so much bigger than just this season, this practice, or this camp,’” said Fry.

Fry said she expects Minot State players to help lead roughly 30 campers.

Maysa Arena Operations Director Jarrod Olson was Fry’s coach when she first started playing hockey in Arizona, leading to her teaching a camp in Minot in recent years. She currently serves as a Female Hockey Ambassador for the Arizona Coyotes.

