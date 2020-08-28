Advertisement

ND Agriculture Commissioner to host national ag meeting

NASDA
NASDA(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring is hosting the annual National Association of State Departments of Agriculture meeting, but there won’t be many people in the same room with him.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in Medora, will now be held virtually because of the pandemic. Meetings began on August 28 and will run through September 3 with attendees from all across the country discussing agriculture policy.

Speakers include Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford.”Our main focus is still about our food systems, about the consumer, and about production agriculture and how we continue to be part of a security issue, a national security issue which is food security,” said Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring.

Goehring said he expects more than 750 in attendance at next week’s virtual meetings.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dan’s Garden: P.G. hydrangeas

Updated: 32 minutes ago
For the month of August and all through September, these P.G. hydrangeas are going to be in their glory.

News

Street names and park dedicated to fallen North Dakota Soldiers

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Fourteen names will line the streets, all representing a fallen North Dakota soldier.

News

More than $5 million in grants awarded for substance abuse prevention in ND

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The federal government is providing more than $5,000,000 in funding to state agencies, tribes, and organizations for opioid response and youth substance abuse prevention.

News

Preparing for possible increase in COVID threat level

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
On Wednesday, Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he will be considering raising the state’s coronavirus threat level next week. He said he would only apply to certain counties, including Burleigh and Morton County.

Latest News

News

Bismarck State College president says everyone is adjusting well to changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College students returned to campus this week.

News

Work begins on 83 bypass project near Minot this Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Heads up, Minot drivers! The U.S. 83 bypass will be under construction.

News

Bond set for suspect in Minot murder investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
A 42-year-old Minot man involved in what was originally reported as an accidental shooting case appeared in court for the first time for what has turned into a murder charge.

News

Minot Domestic Violence Crisis Center adjusts donation rules amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The spike in Ward County COVID-19 cases has led one nonprofit to no longer accept used donations.

News

Role of school nurses for Minot Public Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
School nurses could play a crucial role in the Minot Public School year as in-person classes resume. First District Health Unit provides nurses to elementary schools in Minot.

News

IRS reopened portal to receive Economic Impact Payments for children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
If you have yet to receive Economic Impact Payments for your children, you might be in luck.