ND Agriculture Commissioner to host national ag meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring is hosting the annual National Association of State Departments of Agriculture meeting, but there won’t be many people in the same room with him.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in Medora, will now be held virtually because of the pandemic. Meetings began on August 28 and will run through September 3 with attendees from all across the country discussing agriculture policy.

Speakers include Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford.”Our main focus is still about our food systems, about the consumer, and about production agriculture and how we continue to be part of a security issue, a national security issue which is food security,” said Agriculture Commissioner, Doug Goehring.

Goehring said he expects more than 750 in attendance at next week’s virtual meetings.

