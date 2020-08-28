More than $5 million in grants awarded for substance abuse prevention in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. - The federal government is providing more than $5,000,000 in funding to state agencies, tribes, and organizations for opioid response and youth substance abuse prevention.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services received more than $4,000,000 to address the opioid crisis to improve prevention, treatment and recovery services.

North Dakota’s U.S. Senators said $700,000 will go to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, and $400,000 to the Tribal Opioid Response Program for the Spirit Lake Tribe.

The senators said $125,000 each will go to both youth substance abuse prevention in Grand Forks and LevelUp Fargo, and $125,000 was awarded for Wahpeton’s substance abuse prevention group “Project Yes.”

