Montana man arrested for high speed chase in stolen car

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - A 23-year-old man was arrested after a high speed case on I-94 in stolen car Thursday night.

Troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol say Alexander Holbrook of Great Falls, Mont., stole the car from a seller in Jamestown.

Troopers say they attempted to stop Holbrook, but he took off east on I-94, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

According to NDHP, troopers discontinued the chase, but re-located the car in Tower City.

Troopers say they used spike strips to stop the car and took Holbrook into custody without incident.

Holbrook was charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving under revocation.

