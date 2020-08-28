Advertisement

Montana man arrested for high speed chase in stolen car

Montana man arrested for high speed chase in stolen car
Montana man arrested for high speed chase in stolen car(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - A 23-year-old man was arrested after a high speed case on I-94 in stolen car Thursday night.

Troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol say Alexander Holbrook of Great Falls, Mont., stole the car from a seller in Jamestown.

Troopers say they attempted to stop Holbrook, but he took off east on I-94, reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

According to NDHP, troopers discontinued the chase, but re-located the car in Tower City.

Troopers say they used spike strips to stop the car and took Holbrook into custody without incident.

Holbrook was charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving under revocation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Williston State College reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Williston State College is reporting that a member of its campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Wells County authorities investigating death of Minot man

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Murray said the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office on the case.

News

Rural Morton County fire districts awarded $600,000 grant

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Five Morton County rural fire departments will received a combined $620,000 from federal grants for equipment upgrades.

News

Experts share their thoughts on this year’s flu season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Flu season is coming up.

Latest News

News

Guilty verdicts in negligent homicide case

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
He faces up to ten years in prison.

News

NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has expanded the crew at the call center to reduce wait times for Driver License customers.

News

Minot middle schoolers reflect on first day amid COVID guidelines

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for students in the Minot Public School District.

News

Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students in Beulah returned to school Thursday in the green phase of the restart plan.

News

Minot man arrested, to face murder charge in shooting death

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot police said Thursday they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod on a murder charge, in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

News

Magic City Campus holds first day of in-person classes

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students in the Minot Public School district returned to the classroom Thursday and Friday for their first day of the 2020 fall semester.