Minot Domestic Violence Crisis Center adjusts donation rules amid COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – The spike in Ward County COVID-19 cases has led one nonprofit to no longer accept used donations.

The director for the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot made the decision earlier this week for the safety of staff and clients. Instead, the center will only accept new items, still in the packaging.

Staff said that they will sanitize those items before giving them to their clients. The non-profit started accepting donations through text. They also post their most immediate needs on their Facebook page every Wednesday.

