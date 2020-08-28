Medication for flu symptoms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Doctors recommend everybody get vaccinated against the flu, especially this year. But the vaccine isn’t foolproof, and some people will still get the flu. But, there’s another option that can make a real difference for people who have been vaccinated, but still develop symptoms.

Health care experts say Xofluza is the latest flu medication that works well in treating and preventing symptoms.

Dr. Noe Mateo at Sanford Health says the FDA-approved drug should be used if you experience flu-like symptoms even if you’ve gotten the flu vaccine.

He says Xofluza can shorten the course of illness in those who are sick. Mateo says the drug is a little pricey but worth the cost.

“If you happen to get infected despite getting a vaccine, there’s still a way to treat it quite effectively,” Mateo said.

Mateo says the drug is on the market and is available to patients experiencing illness. He says the drug is safe to use as a preventative measure if a household member comes down with the flu.

For more information, Mateo suggests talking to your provider.

