Mandan Braves Football Preview

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The football season is often called a grind. It’s an approach the Mandan Braves are endorsing.

The Braves are going to be a different squad this year than from a season ago “You know last year’s team was a huge ra ra team and they were all flying around out there.

Whereas this team is more of we are here for the long haul that we are here for the grind. We aren’t going to cheer to much except one or two guys and that will be fun to watch and take it play by play and get after it,” said Mandan Football Head Coach Todd Sheldon.

The Braves grind it out approach comes from the return of multiple offensive lineman lead by future North Dakota State Bison Jaxon Duttenheffer

“We had our last running back put up a lot of yards, so we are hoping to do that again and let our quarterback get some time and get some throws out. and just put up a lot of points this year,” said senior OL/DL Tytus Bachmeier.

“Oh, they are big boys and I love them. Even in practice they keep me safe, I know in games it is going to be tougher, but I am not worried about it,” said senior quarterback Jayce Lowman.

The Braves will have a new man behind the controls of the offense this year in senior Jayce Lowman.

“Jayce has stepped into that quarterback spot, and he is a big tall lengthy kid, and he is a lot more athletic than he wants everyone to know about. So, he can do somethings with his legs, but he can sling it around pretty well,” said Sheldon.

Mandan will also look to replace some production with the graduation of former standout Elijah Klien.

“Receiver wise we are going to go by platoon, so they are going to have to guard everyone because everyone . Replacing Elijah we just can’t he is the all-time receiver in Triple A history and you just don’t replace that with any one person but this group of kids is determined to fill that void that is left,” said Sheldon.

The Braves also return a couple of pieces to a stingy defense.

“Oh, our linebacker James Barnhardt he is a hard hitter, and he likes to hit hard, and he likes to be loud and I really like that,” said Bachmeier.

“I really like it. I mean I play against it every day it is a tough defense and I like what I am seeing out of them,” said Lowman.

The Mandan Braves will start their season Friday night as they host Minot.

