Advertisement

Justice VandeWalle back in hospital following rehabilitation

(Will Kincaid | AP)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday Chief Justice Jon Jensen confirmed Justice Gerald VandeWalle is back in the hospital with complications.

According to Jensen, VandeWalle is not in the COVID unit, but is having complications that developed during rehabilitation.

Jensen says VandeWalle was admitted to the hospital in Bismarck on Monday.

He added that VandeWalle is continuing to participate in Supreme Court hearings and writing opinions remotely.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Williston State College reports positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Williston State College is reporting that a member of its campus community has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Montana man arrested for high speed chase in stolen car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 23-year-old man was arrested after a high speed case on I-94 in stolen car Thursday night.

News

Wells County authorities investigating death of Minot man

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Murray said the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office on the case.

News

Rural Morton County fire districts awarded $600,000 grant

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Five Morton County rural fire departments will received a combined $620,000 from federal grants for equipment upgrades.

Latest News

News

Experts share their thoughts on this year’s flu season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Flu season is coming up.

News

Guilty verdicts in negligent homicide case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
He faces up to ten years in prison.

News

NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has expanded the crew at the call center to reduce wait times for Driver License customers.

News

Minot middle schoolers reflect on first day amid COVID guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for students in the Minot Public School District.

News

Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students in Beulah returned to school Thursday in the green phase of the restart plan.

News

Minot man arrested, to face murder charge in shooting death

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot police said Thursday they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod on a murder charge, in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.