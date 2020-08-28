Justice VandeWalle back in hospital following rehabilitation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday Chief Justice Jon Jensen confirmed Justice Gerald VandeWalle is back in the hospital with complications.

According to Jensen, VandeWalle is not in the COVID unit, but is having complications that developed during rehabilitation.

Jensen says VandeWalle was admitted to the hospital in Bismarck on Monday.

He added that VandeWalle is continuing to participate in Supreme Court hearings and writing opinions remotely.

