IRS reopened portal to receive Economic Impact Payments for children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have yet to receive Economic Impact Payments for your children, you might be in luck.

The Internal Revenue Service put out a press release earlier this month detailing steps it’s taking to correct this.

The IRS announced it has reopened the registration period for those who didn’t receive $500 per child payments earlier this year. The IRS reports the catch-up payments will be issued by mid-October.

The portal can be accessed through September 30th. For more information on the process or qualifications, you can visit IRS.gov.

