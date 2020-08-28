Guilty verdicts in negligent homicide case

STANLEY, N.D. – A jury convicted a 65-year-old Montana man for his role in a fatal head-on crash two years ago in Mountrail County.

The jury convicted 65-year-old Douglas Landis, of Dagmar, of two counts of negligent homicide, stemming from the October 2018 crash on highway 23 in New Town.

The jury returned the verdict Wednesday, according to the Mountrail County Clerk of Court’s Office.Landis will be sentenced November 18.

He faces up to ten years in prison.

