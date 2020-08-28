Advertisement

Guilty verdicts in negligent homicide case

Douglas Landis
Douglas Landis(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, N.D. – A jury convicted a 65-year-old Montana man for his role in a fatal head-on crash two years ago in Mountrail County.

The jury convicted 65-year-old Douglas Landis, of Dagmar, of two counts of negligent homicide, stemming from the October 2018 crash on highway 23 in New Town.

The jury returned the verdict Wednesday, according to the Mountrail County Clerk of Court’s Office.Landis will be sentenced November 18.

He faces up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rural Morton County fire districts awarded $600,000 grant

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Five Morton County rural fire departments will received a combined $620,000 from federal grants for equipment upgrades.

News

Experts share their thoughts on this year’s flu season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Flu season is coming up.

News

NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has expanded the crew at the call center to reduce wait times for Driver License customers.

News

Minot middle schoolers reflect on first day amid COVID guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for students in the Minot Public School District.

Latest News

News

Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students in Beulah returned to school Thursday in the green phase of the restart plan.

News

Minot man arrested, to face murder charge in shooting death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot police said Thursday they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod on a murder charge, in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

News

Magic City Campus holds first day of in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students in the Minot Public School district returned to the classroom Thursday and Friday for their first day of the 2020 fall semester.

News

Williston’s First Cosmetology School Coming in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The first cosmetology school in western North Dakota and eastern Montana is opening its doors in Williston next year.

News

U.S. Energy Secretary to visit Minot next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will pay a visit to the Minot area next week.

News

Grab your popcorn! AMC theatre in Minot reopening Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Great news for moviegoers! The AMC theater at the Dakota Square Mall is reopening Aug. 27.