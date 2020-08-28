Friday: 314 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,885 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

457,750 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

314 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

One case from Morton County and one from McKenzie County are from out of state, one case from Eddy County was misreported and another case from Sioux County was a duplicate.

11,110 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.98% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,163 – Total Active Cases

+168 Individuals from yesterday

142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,808 – Total recovered since pandemic began

70 – Currently Hospitalized

+9 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (139 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County - 1

Barnes County – 6

Benson County – 13

Bowman County - 1

Burleigh County - 62

Cass County – 50

Cavalier County – 1

Dunn County - 2

Foster County – 1

Golden Valley County - 2

Grand Forks County – 44

Hettinger County - 4

Kidder County – 1

LaMoure County – 1

Logan County - 1

McHenry County - 1

McKenzie County - 2

McLean County – 2

Mercer County - 1

Morton County – 22

Mountrail County – 2

Pembina County - 4

Ransom County – 2

Richland County - 3

Rolette County – 1

Sargent County - 2

Sioux County – 5

Slope County - 1

Stark County – 48

Stutsman County – 10

Traill County - 1

Ward County – 6

Williams County – 11

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

