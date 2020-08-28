Advertisement

Friday: 314 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,885 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

457,750 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

314 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

One case from Morton County and one from McKenzie County are from out of state, one case from Eddy County was misreported and another case from Sioux County was a duplicate.

11,110 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.98% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,163 – Total Active Cases

+168 Individuals from yesterday

142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,808 – Total recovered since pandemic began

70 – Currently Hospitalized

+9 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (139 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County – 6
  • Benson County – 13
  • Bowman County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 62
  • Cass County – 50
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dunn County - 2
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 44
  • Hettinger County - 4
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 1
  • Logan County - 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 2
  • McLean County – 2
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 22
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Pembina County - 4
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Richland County - 3
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County - 2
  • Sioux County – 5
  • Slope County - 1
  • Stark County – 48
  • Stutsman County – 10
  • Traill County - 1
  • Ward County – 6
  • Williams County – 11

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases identified in Mandan Public Schools

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
During the first full week of school, Mandan Public Schools district administrators can confirm that positive cases were identified in their schools.

Coronavirus

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

National

CDC changes COVID testing guidelines after pressure

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
Dr. Fauci says he's concerned about the interpretation of the updated recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.

National Politics

Idaho wraps up chaotic special session; Bundy arrested again

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:41 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19, which Bundy and others were protesting against.