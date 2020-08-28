Experts share their thoughts on this year’s flu season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flu season is coming up. But, they say this year could be mild due to precautions people are already taking to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Health care experts say they expect influenza cases to ramp up as soon as the weather gets colder and more people congregate indoors.

While flu season might not be as severe as years past, doctors emphasize how important it is to take preventative measures.

Fall and flu go hand in hand. Doctors said they’re hopeful the steps people are taking to reduce the spread of COVID will also play a part in limiting the transmission of the flu.

”People are going to embrace the use of masks when socializing. And, when they contain their secretions, that’ll decrease the risk of acquiring all sorts of respiratory infections,” said NDDOH Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

Despite the positive outlook, doctors say flu vaccines are a must.

“It’s especially important to get vaccinated this year, preferably earlier. The deal is, these respiratory viruses all travel around the same time,” said Sanford Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Connell brought her own children in to get vaccinated early this year.”I’ve gotten my kids vaccinated every year since they were six months old,” Dr. Connell said.

She said vaccines reduce the risk of getting co-infected with both the flu and COVID-19.

”Having infection with coronavirus and another virus, like influenze, leads to more likelihood of critical illness and even death,” Dr. Connell said.

Providers say the health care system is at risk of becoming more saturated with flu patients on top of dealing with the pandemic.

”Right now, we’re doing okay with hospital beds and ventilators and intensive care units and staffing here in North Dakota. All of that could easily be overwhelmed if people aren’t careful. Not only do you have one virus running around the community, but two or more,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo said getting vaccinated will help combat this by controlling the illness before a patient even catches it.If you have concerns about getting vaccinated, you can speak with your health care provider.

