Advertisement

Experts share their thoughts on this year’s flu season

Flu shot
Flu shot(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flu season is coming up. But, they say this year could be mild due to precautions people are already taking to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Health care experts say they expect influenza cases to ramp up as soon as the weather gets colder and more people congregate indoors.

While flu season might not be as severe as years past, doctors  emphasize how important it is to take preventative measures.

Fall and flu go hand in hand. Doctors said they’re hopeful the steps people are taking to reduce the spread of COVID will also play a part in limiting the transmission of the flu.

”People are going to embrace the use of masks when socializing. And, when they contain their secretions, that’ll decrease the risk of acquiring all sorts of respiratory infections,” said NDDOH Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

Despite the positive outlook, doctors say flu vaccines are a must.

“It’s especially important to get vaccinated this year, preferably earlier. The deal is, these respiratory viruses all travel around the same time,” said Sanford Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Noe Mateo.

Dr. Connell brought her own children in to get vaccinated early this year.”I’ve gotten my kids vaccinated every year since they were six months old,” Dr. Connell said.

She said vaccines reduce the risk of getting co-infected with both the flu and COVID-19.

”Having infection with coronavirus and another virus, like influenze, leads to more likelihood of critical illness and even death,” Dr. Connell said.

Providers say the health care system is at risk of becoming more saturated with flu patients on top of dealing with the pandemic.

”Right now, we’re doing okay with hospital beds and ventilators and intensive care units and staffing here in North Dakota. All of that could easily be overwhelmed if people aren’t careful. Not only do you have one virus running around the community, but two or more,” said Dr. Mateo.

Dr. Mateo said getting vaccinated will help combat this by controlling the illness before a patient even catches it.If you have concerns about getting vaccinated, you can speak with your health care provider.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rural Morton County fire districts awarded $600,000 grant

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
Five Morton County rural fire departments will received a combined $620,000 from federal grants for equipment upgrades.

News

Guilty verdicts in negligent homicide case

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
He faces up to ten years in prison.

News

NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Department of Transportation has expanded the crew at the call center to reduce wait times for Driver License customers.

News

Minot middle schoolers reflect on first day amid COVID guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for students in the Minot Public School District.

Latest News

News

Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students in Beulah returned to school Thursday in the green phase of the restart plan.

News

Minot man arrested, to face murder charge in shooting death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot police said Thursday they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod on a murder charge, in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

News

Magic City Campus holds first day of in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students in the Minot Public School district returned to the classroom Thursday and Friday for their first day of the 2020 fall semester.

News

Williston’s First Cosmetology School Coming in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The first cosmetology school in western North Dakota and eastern Montana is opening its doors in Williston next year.

News

U.S. Energy Secretary to visit Minot next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will pay a visit to the Minot area next week.

News

Grab your popcorn! AMC theatre in Minot reopening Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Great news for moviegoers! The AMC theater at the Dakota Square Mall is reopening Aug. 27.