Dan’s Garden: P.G. hydrangeas

(KSFY)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - “Well, for the month of August and all through September, these P.G. hydrangeas are going to be in their glory.

Just look at these big flowers and these nice big dark green leaves.

This is on the south east side of this building here and they call them P.G.s, because it stands for paniculata grandiflora.

Grandiflora, grand means big and flora means flower, and look at how big these flowers are, and panculata means panicle. So that’s how they get their name.

They usually grow in a tree form or a larger shrub.

Earlier in the summer we talked about the smooth hydrangeas like Annabelle and Incrediball and some of those that only get about two to three or three to four feet high and they’ve been blooming since all of June, all of July and all of August but now these P.G.s are in their glory.

So, in front of me here are Annabelle hydrangeas and they’ve been wonderful the last two and a half months, and this one is called quickfire these single flowers on this, and they’re very pretty, too.

It’s the first one to bloom in the spring and they’re still blooming and it’s practically September and they’ll bloom another month.

And then we talked about the P.G.s. This is the tree form of limelight. It’s a P.G. hydrangea we grow as a tree form. So ‚we have the shrub up on top of this stem and they’re all great.

They love some sun, some shade and I’ve fed them, probably, every four weeks all summer and they really bloom their heads off.

Next week, we’ll have more tips and more ideas for more color in your yard. Until then, good gardening.” - Dan Cashman

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

