Bond set for suspect in Minot murder investigation

MINOT, N.D. – A 42-year-old Minot man involved in what was originally reported as an accidental shooting case appeared in court for the first time for what has turned into a murder charge.

Erik Rod made his initial appearance in court Friday after being arrested Thursday on a murder charge in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

Police said that after an extensive investigation they have reason to believe the incident may not have been an accident as originally reported.

Rod is being held on a $250,000 bail, and will appear for his preliminary hearing and arraignment November 6.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole on the AA-felony charge.

The affidavit in the case is sealed.

