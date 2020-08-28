Bismarck State College president says everyone is adjusting well to changes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College students returned to campus this week.

Administrators implemented hybrid classes to minimize the number of students in one place.

Masks are required on campus and the president says so far everyone is adjusting well to the new changes.

“Some people probably thought at one time there would be this resistance to wearing masks, I haven’t seen that. People are embracing the idea they understand that it is a social commitment,” said BSC Pesident Douglas Jensen.

Jensen said he hopes everyone stays informed about the health plan in place in order to avoid spreading infection.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.