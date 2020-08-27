Williston’s First Cosmetology School Coming in 2021

WILLISTON, N.D. - The first cosmetology school in western North Dakota and eastern Montana is opening its doors in Williston next year.

The Hair Society Institute of Cosmetology was founded by two single moms, Leticia Ortiz and Cynthia Gonzalez, with 37 years industry experience.

Ortiz opened a salon back in 2010, but soon realized a lack of professionals in the area was hindering growth.

In 2018, they met with Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center with the idea of starting a cosmetology school and two years and several roadblocks later, their request was approved this week. With the nearest school located in Bismarck, the Hair Society Institute of Cosmetology will benefit those in the area aspiring to learn the trade.

“My clientele is really young, so I get a lot of girls who talk about it all the time. For two years, we weren’t able to talk about it much and we hear from all these people who really want to go and change their lives, and single moms that could really benefit from it,” said co-owner Cynthia Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Ortiz are both licensed to teach cosmetology in the state and will be joined by two additional licensed instructors. The institute is located at 11 East Broadway and is set to open in January 2021. To learn more, follow them on Instagram at Hair Society Institute.

