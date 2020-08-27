Washburn’s superintendent said their first day went well

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - Washburn’s superintendent said their first day Wednesday went well, with elementary and middle school students face to face, and high schoolers using a hybrid model.

“Teaching a lot of students, you know some routines that are unusual. Dealing with, you know, the different lunch schedules, some of those things but all-and-all it’s gone well,” said Superintendent Brad Rinas.

Masks are required when social distancing isn’t possible.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.