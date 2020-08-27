Advertisement

Ward County Jail managing inmate population amid jury trial backlog

By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Courts are back in session in Ward County after resuming jury trials last week.

Those trials were postponed earlier this month when a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

For inmates in the jail, a spike in numbers have left many facing delayed due process.

A second round of delayed jury trials and state preventative measures have left the Ward County Jail at max capacity as COVID-19 continues to delay processes in and out of the courtroom.

After trials were suspended in March and again in early August, those in holding have been left waiting.

“If they can’t go to court, then they’re just sitting in jail waiting for their court appearances,” said Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

More than 150 inmates are currently in Custody in the Ward County Jail. Officers said that while they can hold more, following COVID-19 guidelines means they have limited space available.

“We’re prepared for in a normal situation, 150 to 170. But during COVID we have to separate everybody and try to keep them quarantined at some point,” said Major Paul Olthoff.

The jail is also experiencing a delay in transportation to the state penitentiary who have changed their procedures due to COVID-19.

"Weekly they send us a list of prisoners that they will accept form Ward County and they're coming to get them. So, about once a month or so the State Pen is actually transporting their own prisoners," said Roed.

Trying to get back to due process as quickly as possible in the era of COVID-19.

According to the Court Administration office, the courts are back to having two judges presiding over jury trials a week.

Your news leader reached out to the Ward County State Attorney’s office to see how they plan to handle the renewed backlog of cases. State’s Attorney Roza Larson said she and her staff are handling the situation the same way they did after the first hold on jury trials.

