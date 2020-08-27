Advertisement

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

The Philadelphia center says Ginsburg will be awarded the medal “for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all” in a video tribute in words and music to be broadcast live Sept. 17. Officials say Ginsburg won’t be present to receive the award.

The National Constitution Center said Wednesday that the ceremony will be the “pinnacle” of its yearlong effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.

