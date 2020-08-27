U.S. Energy Secretary to visit Minot next week

MINOT, N.D. – U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will pay a visit to the Minot area next week.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., will host Brouillette on Sept. 1.

They’ll host a round table to discuss nuclear modernization efforts, including the mission at Minot Air Force Base and the support for energy industries in North Dakota.

More details of the event will be released in the coming days.

