Thursday: 337 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,972 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

449,865 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

337 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

One case from Hettinger County, one from Stark County and one case from Williams County are from out of state and another case from Williams County was misreported.

10,800 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.83% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,995 – Total Active Cases

+211 Individuals from yesterday

121 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,666 – Total recovered since pandemic began

61 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (139 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 40s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 13
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 44
  • Cass County – 37
  • Dickey County – 2
  • Eddy County – 5
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 76
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McHenry County - 4
  • McKenzie County - 2
  • McLean County – 8
  • Morton County – 25
  • Mountrail County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 3
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Richland County - 5
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sioux County - 2
  • Stark County – 54
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 21
  • Williams County – 22

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

