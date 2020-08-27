Advertisement

Suspect in Minot murder pleads not guilty

Suspect in Minot murder pleads not guilty
Suspect in Minot murder pleads not guilty(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The suspect in a Minot murder case entered not guilty pleas Thursday in district court.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Duell Clifton with AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence, in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton in June.

Investigators tracked down Clifton in South Dakota, and he was extradited to Minot.

Clifton waived his preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas to both charges at arraignment.

“With respect to count one, AA felony, charge of murder. How do you plea?” asked Judge Gary Lee.

“Not guilty,” said Clifton.

“Count two, tampering with physical evidence, class C felony. How do you plea?” asked Lee.

“Not guilty,” said Clifton.

Lee agreed push the pretrial conference back to Dec. 9.

No trial dates have been set yet.

Clifton remains in custody on a $1 million bond and faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

The affidavit is sealed.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shrimp Pompeii

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make, shrimp Pompeii.

News

Continuing with the Beach Scene

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Nina Loeks joins us in her studio to add the finishing touches on the beach scene painting.

News

Wildfires burn over 200,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned over 200,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

Minot students prepare for first day of class amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As students in Minot Public schools prepare to hit the books, some say their back to school preparations have been very minimal compared to past years.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Schools faculty finish final preparations for first day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Faculty and staff at Minot Public Schools are getting ready to report for duty for the first day back in class since having to transition to distance learning in March.

News

Keeping city buses safe and healthy for Minot Public Schools students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Returning to school looks different for many students this year.

News

Burgum applies to extend unemployment assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum said he’s applied to take part in the extension to unemployment assistance.

News

Thursday: 337 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Washburn’s superintendent said their first day went well

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Washburn’s superintendent said their first day Wednesday went well, with elementary and middle school students face to face, and high schoolers using a hybrid model.

News

County by County, August 26, 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Here is our weekly county by county segment, where we go across our viewing area to see what is going on across the KMOT viewing area.