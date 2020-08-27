Suspect in Minot murder pleads not guilty

MINOT, N.D. – The suspect in a Minot murder case entered not guilty pleas Thursday in district court.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Duell Clifton with AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence, in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton in June.

Investigators tracked down Clifton in South Dakota, and he was extradited to Minot.

Clifton waived his preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas to both charges at arraignment.

“With respect to count one, AA felony, charge of murder. How do you plea?” asked Judge Gary Lee.

“Not guilty,” said Clifton.

“Count two, tampering with physical evidence, class C felony. How do you plea?” asked Lee.

“Not guilty,” said Clifton.

Lee agreed push the pretrial conference back to Dec. 9.

No trial dates have been set yet.

Clifton remains in custody on a $1 million bond and faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

The affidavit is sealed.

