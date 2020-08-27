NDDPI says 26 Covid-19 cases can be traced back to schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New state rules are in place as students head back to school. Each district must identify a Covid-19 Coordinator and report cases to Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

So far, 26 cases have been reported in North Dakota schools. Fourteen of them are teachers, 10 are students, and the other two are staff members. The Department of Public Instruction says those cases also led to 66 school-related close contacts.

But there could be more cases, as CDC guidelines are changing.

“They are not testing everyone. The CDC doesn’t recommend that close contacts or asymptomatic people get tested,” said Superintendent Baesler.

Superintendent Baesler said these are the most recent numbers up to Tuesday, Aug. 25, but there could be additional cases from Wednesday, Aug. 26.

