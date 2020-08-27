Advertisement

NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times

NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times
NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Transportation has expanded the crew at the call center to reduce wait times for Driver License customers.

Because of the pandemic, the DOT transitioned to appointment-only services.  Therefore, the number of calls increased dramatically.   Wait times, which had averaged 30 to 50 minutes, are now down to less than two minutes.

“it has really freed up some of our staff time to allow more focus on helping more people with appointments and just really providing better customer service,” said NDDOT Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer.

The call center team went from four people to 13.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot middle schoolers reflect on first day amid COVID guidelines

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for students in the Minot Public School District.

News

Beulah Public School students return to school in the green phase

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students in Beulah returned to school Thursday in the green phase of the restart plan.

News

Minot man arrested, to face murder charge in shooting death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot police said Thursday they arrested 42-year-old Erik Rod on a murder charge, in the May shooting death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.

News

Magic City Campus holds first day of in-person classes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Students in the Minot Public School district returned to the classroom Thursday and Friday for their first day of the 2020 fall semester.

Latest News

News

Williston’s First Cosmetology School Coming in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The first cosmetology school in western North Dakota and eastern Montana is opening its doors in Williston next year.

News

U.S. Energy Secretary to visit Minot next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette will pay a visit to the Minot area next week.

News

Grab your popcorn! AMC theatre in Minot reopening Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Great news for moviegoers! The AMC theater at the Dakota Square Mall is reopening Aug. 27.

News

Health update

Updated: 4 hours ago
We read her blog, devour her columns and adore her music. Jessie Veeder and her beautiful voice has touched so many North Dakotans so when that voice was jeopardized by a cancer diagnosis this year, we all rallied around her.

News

Shrimp Pompeii

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to show us how to make, shrimp Pompeii.

News

Continuing with the Beach Scene

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Nina Loeks joins us in her studio to add the finishing touches on the beach scene painting.