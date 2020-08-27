NDDOT expands call center to reduce wait times

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Transportation has expanded the crew at the call center to reduce wait times for Driver License customers.

Because of the pandemic, the DOT transitioned to appointment-only services. Therefore, the number of calls increased dramatically. Wait times, which had averaged 30 to 50 minutes, are now down to less than two minutes.

“it has really freed up some of our staff time to allow more focus on helping more people with appointments and just really providing better customer service,” said NDDOT Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer.

The call center team went from four people to 13.

