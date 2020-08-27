Minot students prepare for first day of class amid COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – As students in Minot Public schools prepare to hit the books, some say their back to school preparations have been very minimal compared to past years.

Instead of reading up on school shopping lists, one Minot family said they prepared for their first day back in class by reading up on the new rules and requirements for in-person learning.

The Andersen kids will be returning to high school and middle school in the Minot area, and while they say that while they are excited to return to go back to class, preparation has been minimal.

They said the one thing they’ve been preparing for are the new behaviors they’ll have to adapt in a COVID-19 school year, especially the new mask requirements.

“I think they’re probably going to make a big deal about wearing face masks just to keep everybody protected,” said high school freshman Bjorn Andersen.

“I just hope we can all get used to wearing makes and social distancing and the new normal,” said high school freshman Sonja Andersen.

Their father Travis Andersen, who works from home, said he and his wife have been following the updates from schools.

He said he is excited for his kids first day back in class.

While this is the first day back for face to face learning, student who chose to continue distance learning have a little more time. Distance learning is set to start this Monday, Aug. 31.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.