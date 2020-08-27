Advertisement

Minot Public Schools faculty finish final preparations for first day

Minot Public Schools faculty finish final preparations for first day
Minot Public Schools faculty finish final preparations for first day(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Faculty and staff at Minot public Schools are getting ready to report for duty for the first day back in class since having to transition to distance learning in March.

As students are gearing up for back to school, administrators and faculty said they’re making preparations to welcome more than 7,000 students throughout the district back to class.

While some students will be returning in-person, more than 1,100 students will have a few more days to prepare after their families elected for distance learning.

The district developed both in-person and distance learning options so students and their families could make an informed choice.

Faculty and staff said they collected hand sanitizer and 200,000 disposable face masks for students and staff who need them.

“When you look at a student population the size of ours ad the number of staff, you could easily burn through 10,000 of those in a day so, masks is probably the biggest thing,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Students are encouraged to bring their own face masks. Distance learning is set to start this Monday, Aug. 31.

Dr. Vollmer also said they’ve made plans for special education students, and encouraged anyone who may need additional help during this time to contact your child’s school principal.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot students prepare for first day of class amid COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As students in Minot Public schools prepare to hit the books, some say their back to school preparations have been very minimal compared to past years.

News

Keeping city buses safe and healthy for Minot Public Schools students

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Returning to school looks different for many students this year.

News

Burgum applies to extend unemployment assistance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum said he’s applied to take part in the extension to unemployment assistance.

News

Thursday: 337 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
COVID-19 Test Results

Latest News

News

Washburn’s superintendent said their first day went well

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Washburn’s superintendent said their first day Wednesday went well, with elementary and middle school students face to face, and high schoolers using a hybrid model.

News

County by County, August 26, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Here is our weekly county by county segment, where we go across our viewing area to see what is going on across the KMOT viewing area.

News

Burgum considering raising threat level

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum said he is contemplating increasing the threat level next week. North Dakota as a whole has been in the green or low risk for months now.

News

NDDPI says 26 Covid-19 cases can be traced back to schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
New state rules are in place as students head back to school. Each district must identify a Covid-19 Coordinator and report cases to Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

News

Grandpa Al’s Hayrides collaborates with Papa’s Pumpkin Patch this Fall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Many Fall festivities have been canceled because of COVID-19, but Grandpa Al’s Hayrides will be offering a pumpkin patch this year along with other services.

News

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.