Minot Public Schools faculty finish final preparations for first day

MINOT, N.D. – Faculty and staff at Minot public Schools are getting ready to report for duty for the first day back in class since having to transition to distance learning in March.

As students are gearing up for back to school, administrators and faculty said they’re making preparations to welcome more than 7,000 students throughout the district back to class.

While some students will be returning in-person, more than 1,100 students will have a few more days to prepare after their families elected for distance learning.

The district developed both in-person and distance learning options so students and their families could make an informed choice.

Faculty and staff said they collected hand sanitizer and 200,000 disposable face masks for students and staff who need them.

“When you look at a student population the size of ours ad the number of staff, you could easily burn through 10,000 of those in a day so, masks is probably the biggest thing,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

Students are encouraged to bring their own face masks. Distance learning is set to start this Monday, Aug. 31.

Dr. Vollmer also said they’ve made plans for special education students, and encouraged anyone who may need additional help during this time to contact your child’s school principal.

