Minot middle schoolers reflect on first day amid COVID guidelines

MINOT, N.D. – Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for students in the Minot Public School District.

Roughly half of middle school students began in-person classes Thursday, after more than five months away from the classroom.

Kjell Andersen returned to Jim Hill Middle School for his 7th grade year.

“It went well, a lot of reviewing rules, so that was fun,” said Andersen.

Andersen said some things remained the same, but many others have changed.

“Before and after class we have to sanitize everything we touch including our desks and our hands,” said Andersen.

Teachers and faculty came back to school on August 18 to discuss safety measures and how to implement them.

“We have taken the time in each of our learning environments to spread out the students to the best of our ability. It’s mandatory mask wearing for students and staff,” said Jim Hill Middle School Teacher Sarah Beckedahl.

Beckedahl also said she feels thrilled to have the building filled with students again.

“Having them walk through the doors was a sense of relief and excitement,” she said.

The other half of secondary in-person students start classes Friday.

According to the MPS administration 125 Jim Hill students will be distance learning for at least the first quarter.

To date, at Erik Ramstad Middle School, roughly 128 students opted for distance learning and 39 at Memorial Middle School.

They will begin class Monday, Aug. 31.

